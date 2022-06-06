4 CT taxi drivers convicted of killing suspected thief to be sentenced in August

The men appeared in a Cape Town court for the kidnapping, assault, and murder of Wanda Njotini in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - Four vigilante taxi drivers have been convicted for the murder of a suspected thief who was beaten and hanged at the Lwandle taxi rank.

They were part of Khupa, a police forum to assist law enforcement officials in the fight against crime in the Lwandle area.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the association turned into a vigilante group that arrested and tortured suspected thieves.

Spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The four suspects will be sentenced at the Strand Regional Court on 5 August.”