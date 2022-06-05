Go

Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter pays homage to legendary John Berks

Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG - Primedia Group CEO Jonathan Procter has paid homage to legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks, who has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Procter said: "Primedia is sad to hear of the passing of John Berks, one of 702’s most legendary morning talk show hosts, loved and respected in '702-land' and across the nation.

"John was regarded by many as the pioneer of talk radio in South Africa. His passion for and dedication to South Africa was celebrated when in 2010 he was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

"On behalf of the Primedia Group I would like to extend our condolences to his family and friends."

Berks is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history.

