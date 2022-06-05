Premier Sihle Zikalala opens a case against Ngizwe Mchunu for assault

According to a statement issued by the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, there has been a series of recent episodes during which Mchunu hurled verbal abuse and invectives at Zikalala without justification or provocation.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has opened a criminal case at the Durban Central Police Station against former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu for assault and crimen injuria after an incident which took place during the Ingoma kazwelonke competition held at Moses Mabhida Stadium yesterday.

"In continuation of this widely publicised mode of attack on the premier, yesterday Mr Mchunu escalated this when he came over to the exclusive area where the Premier was seated, and started hurling insults at the premier. As a result, people nearby had to intervene. With the aid of security personnel the premier had to leave the event.

"As a public servant and private individual, the premier reserves all rights applicable to him in terms of our Constitution. In this regard the Premier stands ready and is duty bound to exhaust all legal avenues to protect himself and the dignity of the office he occupies from unscrupulous and unwarranted attacks by individuals such as Mr Mchunu."