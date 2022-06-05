Emergency services evacuate patients at Life Chatsmed gardens hospital in Durban

Emer-G-med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen says no injuries have been reported so far, but there's considerable damage to infrastructure.

DURBAN - Emergency services have evacuated several patients at the Life Chatsmed Gardens hospital in Durban after a section of the facility caught fire overnight.

It's understood the blaze started in one of the wards forcing hospital staff and multiple patients to be moved to other facilities including an ICU patient who was airlifted to another hospital.

Emer-G-med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen says no injuries have been reported so far, but there's considerable damage to infrastructure.