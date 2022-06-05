Dada Morero is the new ANC Johannesburg regional chairperson

Sasabona Manganye takes over from Morero as regional secretary, with Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku retaining her position as deputy.

JOHANNESBURG - Dada Morero has been elected as regional chairperson of the ANC's Johannesburg region.

Morero beat Eunice Mgcina by a 10-vote margin, obtaining 153 votes, while Mgcina, the former acting chairperson received, 143 votes.

Hundreds of delegates have been in Centurion since Friday to elect new regional leadership

While not much drama unfolded at the Johannesburg leg of the elective conference compared with other regions such as Ekurhuleni, the party is hoping the new leaders will win back the City of Johannesburg.

After several delays, the ANC in Johannesburg now has new leaders at the helm to lead the part.

Maxwell Ndezamba has been elected treasurer, taking over from the late Mpho Moerane, who passed away last month after suffering injuries in a car accident.

Yesterday, ANC chairperson David Makhura urged delegates to think beyond the gathering and prioritise service delivery.