SA band Fuzgish is back with a brand new album

Keely Goodall | John Maytham spoke to bandmember Jay Bones about this new album and the history of Fuzigish.

Local music fans who enjoy a different sound can enjoy a brand new album from Fuzigish, the Roackabilly ska punk-rock band.

Fuzgish has been around since 1997 and launched their new album at the Daisy Jones Bar in Stellenbosch on Friday night.

Born into the era of the ‘new’ South Africa and rainbow nation the band was spreading their unique sound to spread an authentically South African attitude to everything from potholes to politics.

