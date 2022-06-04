Gauteng Education MEC pushes for crackdown on unfettered sale of rat poison

Gauteng Education MEC Lesufi was speaking in Ratanda at the funeral service of three siblings who died after they were allegedly poisoned by their father.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyza Lesufi has called for a crackdown on the sale of rat poison on the streets.

It's understood he gave the children energy drinks mixed with rat poison while they were preparing for school last week.

Their other sibling, who also ingested the poison, is recovering in hospital.

Lesufi said he was concerned that the product had become easily accessible.