Chiefs outclass Waratahs in Super Rugby quarter-final

HAMILTON - Waikato Chiefs captain Brad Weber bagged two tries as his side outclassed the NSW Waratahs 39-15 in Hamilton on Saturday to book a Super Rugby Pacific semi-final against the Canterbury Crusaders.

The home side conjured five tries to two, setting up victory with superior finishing to the Australian outfit, who were competitive in most departments but guilty of mistakes at the attacking end.

The Chiefs's reward is a semi-final next week against the 12-time champion Canterbury Crusaders, who cast aside the Queensland Reds 37-15 in another trans-Tasman quarter-final in Christchurch on Friday.

Weber said the prospect will not fluster his team.

"What an awesome challenge to play the defending champs at home," he said.

"We've beaten them once this season so we'll look to make it two."

Last week's dramatic win over the Fijian Drua, when the Chiefs staved off a storming finish from the hosts in Lautoka, played a part in their strong performance, Weber added.