Brentwood Park residents picking up the pieces after blaze

About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Brentwood Park in Ekurhuleni are trying to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire gutted their homes overnight.

About 600 homes were destroyed and one person hospitalised after the blaze tore through the informal settlement in Benoni on Friday night.

Ekurhuleni emergency service say the blaze, which was fanned by strong winds, was contained in the early hours of the morning.

More than 30 firefighters will remain on the scene to monitor possible flare ups.

EMS spokesperson Eric Maloka says more than 1,500 people have been displaced, including women and children.