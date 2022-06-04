ANC's declining support and internal woes steal the show at elective conferences

JOHANNESBURG - ANC leaders have once again discussed the importance of service delivery, building trust among voters and some of the party's issues, including its contentious “step aside” resolution.

The governing party, which suffered a hammering at last year's local government polls, is preparing for its elective conference come December.

For the past few months, ANC regional and provincial elective conferences have been taking place in different parts of the country.

Leadership structures that will take members to the much-anticipated December national conference are being elected.

OFF TOPIC AT LIMPOPO CONFERENCE

In Limpopo, delegates gathered on Saturday for the province's 10th elective conference where 781 of them re-elected Stan Mathabatha as party chairperson for that province.

Addressing delegates, Mathabatha briefly veered off from the agenda and touched on the “step aside” resolution.

The rule has affected the party's former treasurer in the province Danny Msiza who was charged with corruption for his alleged involvement in the VBS Bank scandal.

Mathabatha says delegates might want to discuss ways to refine the resolution.

GAUTENG CONFERENCE BEGINS – AT LAST

In Gauteng, the party's greater Johannesburg elective conference finally started following two postponements this year.

Some 300 delegates have gathered to elect their new leaders.

ANC Chairperson David Makhura says party members should think beyond the gathering and prioritise service delivery.

The ANC in Johannesburg has been experiencing a consistent electoral decline over the years.

Internal squabbles over positions and corruption are some of the reasons that the party has diagnosed as the root cause of its electoral woes.

Makhura urged delegates to focus on community service to win back support.

It’s understood that ANC Johannesburg acting regional chairperson Eunice Mgcina and regional secretary Dada Morero will compete for the influential chairperson position.

Nominations are expected to take place on Saturday.