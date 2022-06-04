Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Tributes have begun to pour in from former colleagues and listeners.

He is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history.