Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away

Berks revolutionised morning radio in South Africa and was known for his prank calls and quick wit.

Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.
JOHANNESBURG - Legendary 702 broadcaster John Berks has passed away at the age of 80 after a long illness.

Tributes have begun to pour in from former colleagues and listeners.

He is being remembered as one of the most listened-to broadcasters in the country's history.

