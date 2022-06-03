Why are South Africans shocked by claims of criminal conduct by Cyril Ramaphosa?

John Perlman spoke to political analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development Xolani Dube about the political implications of this case.

The news of President Cyril Ramaphosa potentially being involved in criminal behaviour is something that many South Africans may find shocking or, at least, extremely disappointing.

According to Dube, the issues of corruption and criminality run deep within the African National Congress (ANC) and the government and we need to carefully analyse the information we receive.

I think what we have to really assert is the ANC is a den of thieves… in a den of thieves, the issue of the truth is an elusive one. Xolani Dube, Political Analyst at Xubera Institute for Research and Development

He also stated that the cause of this issue did not come from a single person but the entire institution and that no one who came out of the institution was likely to be any different to what we have seen.

