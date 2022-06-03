WC police warn against posting of unverified info on kidnappings on social media

It comes in the wake of an apparent mob justice killing in Grassy Park this week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have noted with concern allegations on social media of kidnappings and abductions in the province.

It is on this basis that officials are cautioning people against posting unverified information.

On Tuesday, a vehicle was torched with three men inside. E-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala (31) died.

Police have since confirmed no person was taken and there was no attempted abduction.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi: "We wish to caution social media users against posting of unverified information about kidnappings or abductions. Since the launch of the National Child Protection Week, the South African Police Service has observed false accounts of child kidnappings or abductions. The offence of kidnapping is observed in a serious light by the South African Police Service, hence all reported cases are assigned to seasoned detectives. Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation of these cases, it is often necessary for us to be discreet in communicating the progress of the cases."

A number of people have been taken in for questioning and are yet to be charged.