Solidarity's legal team probing options to combat rising fuel prices

Solidarity said that the temporary relief implemented by government was a short-term solution that had extremely detrimental consequences for the fiscus in the long term.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union, Solidarity, said that an extension of the rebate on the fuel levy was insufficient, short-sighted and harmful and its legal team is investigating various options to combat rising fuel prices.

Petrol prices increased again on Wednesday by between R2.33 and R2.43 a litre.

The union's economic researcher, Theuns du Buisson: "The petrol price and the petrol price formulation, all of that is a directive and not a law, therefore the minister can literally make it with the stroke of a pen. it does not have to be reviewed by Parliament, they can just issue a directive."