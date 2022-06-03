Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to Monday

This comes after state witness on the stand, sergeant Thabo Mosia, told the court that he is tired after taking medication.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial into the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed to Monday.

This comes after state witness on the stand, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, told the court that he was tired after taking medication.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of his girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

A trial into the murder is being heard in the Pretoria High Court and five men are in the dock.

Defense lawyer for four of the accused told the court that he would be applying for a trial within a trial by Monday.

When proceedings kicked off on Friday, Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court how continuing with cross-examination would be a futile exercise, questioning the way his clients were charged in the first place for the murder.

“They were never informed of their rights. When they appeared in Boksburg on 26 October 2020, they came before the court, they were not charged, they were not informed of the reason why on the 26 October 2020 they have to be at Boksburg court.”

Teffo raised the issue of how the defense had confessions from accused number one and two he said were given after they were subject to severe beatings.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela dismissed this, saying the confessions should be raised by the state and not the defense.

Teffo said he would apply for these issues to be addressed in a trial within a trial.

Maumela has ruled that Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is the lawyer for accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, be allowed to continue with her cross-examination.