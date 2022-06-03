Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: A deep dive on how not to process a crime scene The defence continued its cross-examination on Friday when the court heard of even more damning errors that took place when Sergeant Thabo Mosia processed the scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder in 2014. Senzo Meyiwa

Thabo Mosia JOHANNESBURG - The trial into the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed to Monday after state witness Sergeant Thabo Mosia told the court that he was tired after taking medication. Over the last two days, South Africans have watched in awe as one-by-one the defence hammered Mosia's seemingly strange and embarrassing blunders at the crime scene at the home of Meyiwa's girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in October 2014. VIOLATION OF CLIENTS’ RIGHTS Friday’s proceedings were introduced with contentions from Advocate Malesela Teffo, who represents four of the men accused of murdering Meyiwa. Teffo calledfor the proceedings to pause because his clients appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates Court and were not read their rights. However, this request was met with resistance by fellow defence advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represented accused number five in the case. She stated that Teffo was allowed to conclude his cross-examination of the State witness and that she should be afforded the same opportunity to do so. READ: Senzo Meyiwa murder: Defence lawyer Teffo to apply for a trial within a trial

Teffo says he finds it bizarre that advocate Mshololo wants to continue with her cross-examination today.



I am saying continuation is a gross violation of our clients rights. he says Mshololo must also pay due deligence to her client, accused number 5. EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2022 After Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted Mshololo permission to continue, Teffo said he would present a formal application for a trial within a trial because he says his clients' rights would be violated. QUESTIONED COPY OF RECEIPT The defence questioned Mosia about the exhibits he had submitted to the forensic testing lab. On Friday, Mshololo asked Mosia whether he had any proof of acknowledgment from the ballistics he said were submitted for testing. Mosia said he had a copy of the receipt, which the defence took issue with. Mshololo insisted that Mosia should have brought the original receipt with him instead. The original, according to Mosia, was with the provincial crime scene management’s office in Johannesburg. The State’s Advocate George Baloyi said arrangements could be made to attain the original receipt. READ: Overlooked, planted & tampered: defence slams police work at Meyiwa crime scene

INTERVIEWS NOT CONDUCTED The sergeant was asked whether he was surprised that Brigadier Philani Ndlovu (who told him where to take pictures at the scene) was at the Vosloorus house before him when he had not given Mosia the address to the house. Mosia responded that he couldn’t express how he felt at the time. #SenzoMeyiwaTrial: Defence asks if Mosia was in his sober senses on the day, Mosia says yes. EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 3, 2022

The court also heard how Mosia did not interview any of the people in the house at the time of the murder. Mosia said this was because he did not see the need to do so because Ndlovu had already given him information on what had transpired. This was also the reason why, he said, he didn’t conduct his own investigation at the scene.

NO GUN SHOT RESIDUE TESTS TAKEN

The defence asked whether Mosia took any gun shot residue samples from the hands of all of those present on the night and he said he did not. He said this was because he proceeded and followed up on info from one of his colleagues who was at the scene first. He said his said colleague knew better of how to do the work. The said colleague he was talking about was Ndlovu.