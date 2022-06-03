Senzo Meyiwa murder: Defence lawyer Teffo to apply for a trial within a trial

When proceedings kicked off on Friday, Advocate Malesela Teffo told the court how continuing with cross-examination would be a futile exercise, questioning the way his clients were charged in the first place for the murder.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence lawyer for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has told the court that he would be applying for a trial within a trial by Monday.

Meyiwa was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

A trial into the murder of the soccer star is being heard in the Pretoria High Court and five men are in the dock.

Teffo has also raised the issue of how the defence has confessions from accused number one and two that he said were given after they were subject to severe beatings.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela has dismissed this, saying the confessions should be raised by the State and not the defence.

Teffo said that he would apply for these issues to be addressed in a trial within a trial.

Judge Maumela has ruled that Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who is the lawyer for accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, be allowed to continue with her cross-examination.