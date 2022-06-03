Sars intercept attempt to smuggle rhino horn out of OR Tambo Airport

Seventeen pieces of rhino horn were found wrapped with plastic bags weighing 25kg.

JOHANNESBURG – South African Revenue Service (Sars) customs officials have stopped another attempt to smuggle rhino horn out of the country at OR Tambo International Airport.

It's understood authorities searched the suspicious luggage of a passenger that was headed to Abu Dhabi.

Saps officials took the passenger to the international police station.

There has been an increase in smuggling rhino horn through the airport over the years.

Stats from Sars show that during the period July 2020 to April this year, 37 pieces of rhino horn were detected at the airport.