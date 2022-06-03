Retired justice Khampepe to probe alleged racism at Stellenbosch University

Khampepe has been appointed to lead an independent commission of inquiry into allegations of racism at the institution.

CAPE TOWN - Retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe will probe racism allegations at Stellenbosch University.

It is expected that the commission will commence in the middle of June.

Last month, first year law student Theuns du Toit was suspended after a video on social media showed him urinating on the study desk of agricultural business management student Babalo Ndwayana.