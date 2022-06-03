Public Protector eyes probe into Glencore's US corruption case for ties to SA

John Perlman speaks to Public Protector Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe on the current status of the Glencore corruption case.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is considering looking into the Glencore case and whether it may have any ties with South Africa after the mining company pled guilty and agreed to pay $1.2 billion in fines and penalties for corruption in foreign governments.

Mkhwebane also said that her office was looking into Glencore's ties with Eskom from an ongoing case started in June 2020 and will merge the two complaints if they establish that there is anything worth pursuing with the current case.

It is not clear how it will pan out as they have only just got the relevant literature to investigate, said spokesperson Oupa Segalwe.

The complaint from Mr Holomisa only reached us this week and, as I said, the investigation team is reading all the relevant literature to see to it that there's a full understanding of what transpired in the US and how it affects us, here, in South Africa. Oupa Segalwe, Public Protector Spokesperson

