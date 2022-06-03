Proceedings in Nathaniel Julies murder case to resume

The 16-year-old, who was living with down's syndrome, was allegedly shot by police in Eldorado park two years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Pre-trial proceedings in the Nathaniel Julies murder case are expected to resume in the high court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday.

This after earlier proceedings had to stop following the death of presiding judge Ramarumo Monama earlier this year.

The 16-year-old, who was living with Down's Syndrome, was allegedly shot by police in Eldorado Park two years ago.

Three police officers Scorpio Ndyalvane, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiolongo have been charged with Julies' murder.

At the last appearance the state prosecutor told the court they had agreed with the defence to have the matter postponed to allow for consultations.