Parts of Joburg to be without water services as Rand Water conducts maintenance

Environment and Infrastructure MMC Michael Sun said that Rand Water needed to conduct the maintenance but this would affect areas ranging from Auckland Park to Randburg and Westdene.

JOHANNESBURG - Many areas in Johannesburg areas are being affected by water outages on Friday morning as Rand Water installs a new pump set valve at the Vereeniging water treatment plant.

Environment and Infrastructure MMC Michael Sun says water services will be cut until Saturday at 5am.

He said that Rand Water needed to conduct the maintenance but this would affect areas ranging from Auckland Park to Randburg and Westdene.

Sun said that residents needed to appreciate that such outages were vital to ensure the long-term sustainability of water supply in the city.

"Life can become unbearable without an uninterrupted water supply but this work is critical and we are at the mercy of Rand Water with supplies our own municipal entity, Joburg Water," Sun said.