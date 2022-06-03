Parliament approves amendments to Child Justice Act
Proposed amendments include increasing the minimum age of criminal capacity from 10 to 12-years-old.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has approved amendments to the regulations of the Child Justice Act.
Prosecutors would no longer have to consider the cognitive ability of a child when determining whether to prosecute them.
And the criminal capacity of a child would only be addressed during a plea and trial in a child justice court.
Meanwhile, Parliament has decided against proceeding with reports on the National Health Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management Amendment Bill.