Parliament approves amendments to Child Justice Act

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has approved amendments to the regulations of the Child Justice Act.

Proposed amendments include increasing the minimum age of criminal capacity from 10 to 12-years-old.

Prosecutors would no longer have to consider the cognitive ability of a child when determining whether to prosecute them.

And the criminal capacity of a child would only be addressed during a plea and trial in a child justice court.

Meanwhile, Parliament has decided against proceeding with reports on the National Health Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management Amendment Bill.