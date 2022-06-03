Go

Parliament approves amendments to Child Justice Act

Proposed amendments include increasing the minimum age of criminal capacity from 10 to 12-years-old.

FILE: A National Assembly hybrid plenary sitting in line with COVID-19 regulations on 27 August 2020. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has approved amendments to the regulations of the Child Justice Act.

Prosecutors would no longer have to consider the cognitive ability of a child when determining whether to prosecute them.

And the criminal capacity of a child would only be addressed during a plea and trial in a child justice court.

Meanwhile, Parliament has decided against proceeding with reports on the National Health Amendment Bill and the Disaster Management Amendment Bill.

