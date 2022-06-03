Overlooked, planted & tampered: Defence slams police work at Meyiwa crime scene As the trial continues on Friday, these are some of the key arguments that were made at Thursday’s hearing. Senzo Meyiwa

Thabo Mosia JOHANNESBURG - The defence counsel in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Thursday continued its cross-examination of the forensic officer who was first at the crime scene. The then-Bafana Bafana captain was murdered in 2014 while at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home. As the trial continues on Friday, these are some of the key arguments that were made at Thursday’s hearing. FAILURE TO CONDUCT DUTIES Opening proceedings, the lawyer of one of the five murder accused, Zandile Mshololo, wasted no time asking Sergeant Thabo Mosia whether he failed to do his job as “he did not take fingerprints or DNA swabs on the door handle of the main door where the alleged perpetrator is said to have used to gain entry inside the house.” READ: It was Kelly Khumalo that mistakenly shot Senzo Meyiwa, lawyer tells court

The of the cross-examination of the State's first witness, Thabo Mosia, in the #SenzoMeyiwa murder trial is expected to resume shortly in the Pretoria High Court today. @_Mihlali_ pic.twitter.com/c3WmkTz2Tl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 2, 2022

Mosia answered: “I did not fail, my lord.”

Mshololo then asked why he didn’t take any fingerprints, to which Mosia responded: “The crime scene was already under our control and I had to call the necessary people to come and assist with the crime scene.”

But he agreed that he did not take any fingerprints or DNA swabs of the door that the alleged suspect used to gain entry to the home.

THE KITCHEN COUNTER ‘NOT INVESTIGATED’

The defence went on to ask whether the police sergeant had investigated the kitchen counter where a bullet fragment was discovered. Mosia said that he conducted preliminary investigations upon arrival. But when he realised the weight of the case, he proceeded to contact the crime scene management task team to assist while he “only concentrated on the exhibits that were visible on the floor.”

“I further investigated [and saw that] there was nothing more I could do until the task team arrived and the only thing that I did was to secure the projectile and bullet fragment.”

Mosia said he left the crime scene to his senior, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu. who directed him to take pictures of the crime scene, which prompted the defence to again bring Mosia's capabilities into question. The defence proceeded to ask if Mosia had any certainty if any of the areas Ndlovu was taking pictures of were the correct ones. He said no, as he didn’t know. He said he did not take pictures of any other spots in the house that he did not receive instructions from Ndlovu to do so.

Mosia said he did not investigate the kitchen counter because the evidence was behind glass jars and also because he had not been instructed to investigate there.