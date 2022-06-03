Outgoing Limpopo ANC secretary Lekganyane denies factions exist in province

Limpopo ANC secretary Soviet Lekganyane has gone to great lengths to paint the province as one free of factional battles. This in spite of the damage internal squabbles have caused on the ANC over the years.

LIMPOPO - As Limpopo gears for day one of its three-day provincial conference, outgoing secretary, Soviet Lekganyane has denied that factions, which have been blamed for the continued decline of the party, exist in the province.

He made these comments to journalists during a state of readiness briefing on Thursday.

Lekganyane also insists the two candidates vying for chairperson positions had the support of all provincial executive committee members.

Current chair, Stan Mathabatha, is facing off with PEC member, Dickson Masemola.

He said that none of the ANC’s members were opposed to any of the two main contenders for the position of chairperson

"Even when we go to this conference, the candidates that are there are not candidates of factions, they're candidates of the African National Congress, that is why when we are doing media interviews, I have always said that as the provincial secretary, I speak work on behalf of a faction, I speak on behalf of the organisation and tell you we are going to conference, there are candidates."

Lekganyane himself is believed to have caught the fire of one-time ally Danny Msiza, who is now not able to contest him for the position of secretary.

Delegates will receive the political, organisational and treasurer’s reports. Thereafter they will nominate and vote for their preferred candidates.

The conference is set to close on Sunday.

