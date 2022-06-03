'Our country has become a crime scene': MPs react to Q4 crime stats

Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics which showed an increase in all contact crime.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have described South Africa as a “crime scene” as the country records a spike in murders and rape.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics, which showed an increase in all contact crime.

The fourth quarter crime statistic, from January to March this year, showed a 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.

This signalled 1,107 more murders during the period.

Rape also increased by 13.7%.