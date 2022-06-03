'Our country has become a crime scene': MPs react to Q4 crime stats
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics which showed an increase in all contact crime.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament have described South Africa as a “crime scene” as the country records a spike in murders and rape.
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management briefed the police portfolio committee on the fourth quarter crime statistics, which showed an increase in all contact crime.
The fourth quarter crime statistic, from January to March this year, showed a 22.2% increase in murder compared to the corresponding period last year.
This signalled 1,107 more murders during the period.
Rape also increased by 13.7%.
#sapsHQ All Sexual offences recorded a 13.7% increase. Almost half of the cases, 4 653 rapes took place at the home of the rape victim or the home of the rapist. Public parks, beaches, streets, open fields, parking areas and abandoned buildings were second most likely places. NP pic.twitter.com/G33xpe5qBASA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 3, 2022
#sapsHQ A 22.2% increase in murder was recordedSA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 3, 2022
The murder of children recorded a 37.2% increase
Arguments, vigilantism, revenge or retaliation and robberies remain the top four causative factors of these deaths.#CrimeStats NP pic.twitter.com/VYJnVDOTdh
#sapsHQ #CrimeStats for 4th quarter 2022 was brutal for women and children of this country.SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 3, 2022
Murder, attempted murder and assault GBH of women increased
Murder and assault GBH of children under the age of 17 increased
Attempted murder cases of children decreased
NP pic.twitter.com/KMUcsCZUR8