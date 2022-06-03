Mother (16) arrested for allegedly killing her 6-week-old infant in Mpumalanga

It's understood that the grandmother discovered the baby was missing when she woke up in the early hours of Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in Calcutta, Mpumalanga for allegedly murdering her two-week- old baby.

After searching for the baby and not finding her, she asked the young mother about the infant but she allegedly refused to respond.

The police's Selvy Mohlala told Eyewitness News that the teenage mother admitted to the murder of her baby after the police's arrival.

“The grandmother then reported the matter to the police, whom on arrival, questioned the baby’s mother and she apparently admitted that she killed the baby and stuffed the body in a school bag. She also led the police to the room where she did or where she hid the said bag and was the arrested thereafter. The suspect is expected to appear before court soon.''