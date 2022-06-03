Masemola: Mathabatha's bid for third term an enemy of progress in the ANC

The two go head-to-head for the hearts of ANC delegates as they gather for Limpopo’s tenth provincial conference.

POLOKWANE - Stan Mathabatha’s attempt to run for a third term as African National Congress (ANC) chairperson in Limpopo has been described by his opponent, Dickson Masemola, as unfortunate and an antithesis to the growth of the party and its membership.



ANC members have turned their backs on some leaders, famously former President Thabo Mbeki, who attempted to secure a third term in ANC office during the watershed 2007 Polokwane conference.

Masemola is clear on the issue of a third term, calling the phenomenon and a decision by Mathabatha to secure it regrettable, unfortunate and an enemy of progress in the ANC.

This without making mention of Mbeki’s miscalculation at a national conference which was held in this very city in 2007.

Mathabatha has already made it clear he is eyeing a national position, with his supporters touting him for national chair.

This would leave the province in the care of VBS corruption accused, Florence Radzilani, an issue Masemola’s supporters are hoping would swing some support in his favour.

Meanwhile, caucuses of the different groupings are expected to gather on Friday morning to conduct head counts as they calculate a numbers game ahead of the conference kicking off.

