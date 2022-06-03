Malema tells court he had to 'defend himself' at Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral

Malema and EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were caught on camera in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter, one of the police officers deployed at the funeral service.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he had to defend himself after attempts to block him from entering a Fourways cemetery in April 2018 during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Malema and EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were caught on camera in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter, one of the police officers deployed at the funeral service.

Malema and Ndlozi are taking stand in the Ransburg Magistrate’s Court on common assault charges.

Malema and Ndlozi’s attempt to have the case against them discharged via a section 174 application was dismissed.

Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act allows for a case to be discharged if the evidence provided to the court is not sufficient to prove the offence against an accused person.

The leader defended being in an altercation with Venter, saying the police officer was blocking him from burying Madikizela-Mandela whom he regarded as his mother.

“It was a difficult day for me. It was an emotional day for me. Any attempt to stop me from burying my mother will be a humiliation and violation of my dignity as an individual. I was not going to reason with anyone who’ll want to stop me burying my mother.”

Malema’s testimony continues and Ndlozi is expected to testify after him.