Malema claims assault case against him emanates from white supremacy

Malema and Ndlozi were caught on camera while in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter at the Fourways cemetery during the funeral service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says the common assault case against him, and EFF member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi emanates from white supremacy.

On Friday, Malema took the stand in the Randburg Magistrate's Court after their failed bid to have the cased closed without a sentence imposed.

The NPA announced that it would prosecute Malema and Ndlozi after lobby group AfriForum's private prosecution unit made an inquiry with the state in 2019.

Venter had opened a criminal case against Malema and Ndlozi in 2018.

Malema took the stand and told the court that his actions were warranted because Venter, whom he has referred to as a white supremacist, was blocking him from burying Madikizela-Mandela.

He also accused AfriForum of pursuing ulterior motives.

“AfriForum is at the center because its responsibility is to spread hatred and divisions amongst our people.” Said Malema.

Malema's co-accused Ndlozi is expected to start testifying when the matter returns to court on 1 July.