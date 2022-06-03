Limpopo ANC PEC denies Waterberg request for regional conference

An evening provincial executive committee meeting has dashed the hopes of those in support of Soviet Lekganyane to use Waterberg as a gamechanger at this weekend’s provincial conference.

While the smallest region, those supporting Lekganyane to return as secretary thought new leadership in Waterberg could help tip the odds in his favour.

He and Dickson Masemola, who is contesting for the position of provincial chair, are up against a powerful group led by current chair, Stan Mathabatha, and supported behind the scenes by VBS Mutual Bank corruption accused, Danny Msiza, who’s been described as a towering figure in Limpopo politics.

Only two items were dealt with at Thursday night’s meeting - the organisational and treasurer’s reports and Wwaterberg’s strange request to hold a regional conference as delegates gather for a provincial conference.

Those in favour of Mathabatha, who are said to be the majority of the PEC, shot down the idea, explaining later to Eyewitness News that this was a last-ditch attempt for Lekganyane to approve of his own preferred regional leaders before vacating office.

They have dismissed any suggestion that this small region could swing the vote in Lekganyane and his slate’s favour.

Meanwhile, those aligned to the outgoing provincial secretary are insisting Mathabatha strongholds like Vhembe and Peter Mokaba were warming up to their slate.

They said that this would make Waterberg an important player at this conference.

Delegates will later gather at the Ranch Resort to elect new leaders by the end of this weekend.

