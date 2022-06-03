Investigations underway into murder of EFF uMkhanyakude chair Buthelezi

Mxolisi Buthelezi, the EFF uMkhanyakude district chairperson, was driving to a caucus meeting with another party member when he was shot.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal police are trying to find out exactly who is responsible for killing a senior Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) senior member who was shot dead in the Ogengele area in Mtubatuba.

Mxolisi Buthelezi, the EFF's uMkhanyakude district chairperson, was driving to a caucus meeting with another party member when he was shot.

He died on the scene while the party member was wounded in the leg and rushed to hospital.

The EFF in the province has described Buthelezi as friendly, hardworking and dedicated to the movement.

The party has expressed shock, calling for justice.

The police said that they were investigating the incident but were also appealing for information.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said: “The motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder is being investigated by Kwamsane SAPS.”

The EFF has called for calm from its members as police investigate.