Hillary Gardee murder: Lawyers withdraw their services from one of the accused

The bail hearing of one of three men charged for the murder of Hillary Gardee has been postponed to next Thursday in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court after his lawyers on Friday withdrew their services.

On Thursday, Sipho Mkhatshwa told the court it was in the interest of justice to grant him bail, saying he believed that the State did not have a strong case against him.

Mkhatshwa also took to the witness stand in an effort to give clarity on his whereabouts the day Gardee went missing, saying he was nowhere near the area in question as he was out running errands ahead of his lobola celebrations.

Mkhatshwa, Albert Gama and suspended ANC staffer, Philemon Lukhele, were arrested in May shortly after the body of Hillary Gardee, the 28-year-old daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was discovered along a gravel road outside Sabie.

Lukhele and Gama stuck to their decision to abandon bail and are also expected back in court next Thursday for trial.