Govt pegs private partnerships as the solution to SA’s struggling rail sector

JOHANNESBURG - Government says it hopes to revive the country’s rail sector through private partnerships, which will overhaul ownership and participation patterns.

Speaking at the launching of the rail policy in Johannesburg, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan called for the transformation of the sector, saying the high level of concentration in the economy by a few hands is a challenge.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says opening up the rail market to other operators to compete to improve operational efficiency is one of the interventions needed as mentioned in the rail policy white paper.

"The key thrusts of the policy include enabling railway investment by exploiting rail's technology to achieve the envisioned railway renaissance in market spaces such as heavy haul," Mbalula said.

Meanwhile, Gordhan has invited investors to take part in the efforts to reignite the industry amid a variety of problems that have led to its decline.

"We're going to require a lot of dialogue, a lot of exchange, maybe some arm wrestling as well in order to come up with more creative ways in which there's a greater diversity of participation and effective operational roles for people who have traditionally been excluded from these areas of the economy itself," Gordhan said.

The Rail Policy White Paper was approved by the government in March, paving the way for further engagements with industry players.