Go

Frank Chikane recommended as Inspector-General of Intelligence

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence in Parliament nominated Chikane following interviews for the role in February this year.

A YouTube screengrab of Reverend Frank Chikane testifying at the Neil Aggett inquest at the Johannesburg High Court on 30 January 2020.
A YouTube screengrab of Reverend Frank Chikane testifying at the Neil Aggett inquest at the Johannesburg High Court on 30 January 2020.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Reverend Frank Chikane will be recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa for the appointment to the position of Inspector-General of Intelligence.

The Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence in Parliament nominated Chikane following interviews for the role in February this year.

The Inspector-General of Intelligence is responsible of monitoring and reviews the operations of the intelligence services in the country.

These include the State Security Agency, Defence Intelligence Division of the Sandf and Crime Intelligence Division of the Saps.

Setlhomamaru Isaac Dintwe's term in the position came to an end a month after the interviews for the role were conducted.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA