E-hailing driver killed after vehicle torched in Grassy Park

CAPE TOWN - A 31-year-old e-hailing driver, Abongile Mafalala, died after the vehicle he was travelling in was attacked and set alight in Grassy Park on the Cape Flats this week.

Mafalala's attack was apparently sparked by fears over kidnappings in Cape Town in recent weeks.

Police questioned several people following Mafalala's brutal murder by a mob.

His cousin, Nkosinathi Mhluzi, who was the owner of the car Mafalala was travelling in at the time of the attack, said his killers must be brought to book and pay the price for the gruesome crime.

“The tracker called me and said to me they disconnected the battery and then I didn’t know what’s going on, exactly. Then I keep on calling him until his phone goes off. But on that time, I wasn’t aware what’s going on.”

Another one of Mafalala's relatives, Mawande Mnyipika, said the killers should have given him a fair chance to explain himself.

“But they didn’t even give him a chance to explain, they just attack the guy not knowing that this is an innocent man. So, that’s why, now, we’re very hurt about this."

Grassy Park police rolled out an operation to apprehend those behind Mafalala's murder.

Officers said a number of people were brought in for questioning and once charged they would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.