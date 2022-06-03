CT police hunting suspects in murder of Dunoon man

The 30-year-old victim was shot and killed in the community on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Police in Cape Town are searching for the triggermen involved in the murder of a Dunoon man.

A 32-year-old man, who also sustained gunshot wounds in the attack, was transported to a nearby hospital.

SAPS spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said that the motive for the shooting was being investigated.

"The victim was declared deceased by the medical personnel. The suspects, who fled the scene, are yet to be arrested. Table View police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder," he said.