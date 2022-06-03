Court expected to hand down judgment in Malema, Ndlozi assault case

The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court is expected to hand down judgment on Friday in the common assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

At their last court appearance in May, the State was forced to close its case after its final witness was a no-show.

Despite video evidence, Malema and Ndlozi have pleaded not guilty, denying that they assaulted Venter.

During the case, they claimed that Venter tried to stop them from entering the cemetery and that they were simply defending themselves.

The case has been characterised by several delays, with proceedings postponed last December after one of the attorneys displayed COVID-19 symptoms and again in April this year, when one of the State’s witnesses told the court she was unwell and unable to attend.

In May, the court ruled against any further postponements in the case after the same witness failed to show.