Court dismisses application to dismiss assault case against Malema, Ndlozi

JOHANNESBURG - The Randburg Magistrates Court has dismissed an application to dismiss the assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and member of Parliament, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The pair were caught on video in an altercation with Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter in April 2018 at the Fourways Cemetery during the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

They brought in a Section 174 application, arguing that the State closed its case last month without providing sufficient evidence for a conviction.

But Magistrate Leiland Poonsamy has ruled against the application.

"The justification of the assault, which is in dispute, must be tested. Furthermore, ignorance or mistake of will, every man must be cognisant of the law otherwise there is no knowing of the extent of which the excuse of ignorance might be carried."

Before the court adjourned for tea on Friday, defence lawyer Laurence Hodes told the court that his clients, Malema and Ndlozi, were ready to testify.