Chief Justice Zondo’s probe into Abramjee SMS scandal expected soon

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is investigating an SMS sent by legal commentator Ismail Abramjee to Parliament’s legal counsel about a Constitutional Court judgment before it was handed down.

CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that his investigation into an SMS that leaked a Constitutional Court judgment would be completed by end of next week or soon after.

The judgment was related to one of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s rescission applications to try and stop Parliament’s impeachment inquiry.

The investigation was to find out who at the apex court was responsible for leaking information to Abramjee, who then passed it on to a third party.

Zondo notes how Mkhwebane has forwarded information obtained through her investigation to the Hawks and the Judicial Service Commission to probe further.

He said that within days after Abramjee’s SMS saga came to light, Justice Jody Kollapen informed him and other justices of the Constitutional Court that he had known Abramjee for years and that they lived in the same area.

Zondo said that both Kollapen and Justice Dunstan Mlambo stated that they never disclosed to Abramjee any confidential information concerning a case at the Constitutional Court.