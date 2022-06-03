Bail hearing in Hillary Gardee murder case postponed to Thursday

Mkhatshwa on Thursday told the court that its in the interest of justice to grant him bail.

JOHANNESBURG - The bail hearing of one of three men charged for the murder of Hillary Gardee has been postponed to next Thursday in the Nelspruit Magistrates court.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Albert Gama and suspended ANC staffer Philemon Lukhele were arrested last month shortly after the body of 28-year-old daughter of former EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee was discovered along a gravel road outside Sabie.

Mkhatshwa on Thursday told the court that its in the interest of justice to grant him bail. The accused said he didn't believe the state had a strong case against him.

This comes after his lawyers withdrew their services.

Mkhatshwa also took to the witness stand in an effort to give clarity on his whereabouts the day Gardee went missing .

He said that he was nowhere near the area in question as he was out running errands ahead of his lobola celebrations.

Lukhele and Fama stuck to their decision to abandon bail and were also expected back in court next Thursday for trial.