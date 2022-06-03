Authorities block traffic after woman threatens to jump off of Sandton City

Authorities received reports of a woman threatening to jump.

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency personal blocked off traffic in Alice Lane in Johannesburg after a person threatened to jump from the top of Sandton City.

Paramedics, security officers and the South African Anxiety and Depression Group (SADAG) were at the scene.

Authorities arrived at the scene and closed off a part of Alice Lane from traffic.

The woman had one foot over the ledge of the building.

Eyewitnesses said she had been standing on the ledge of the building from as early as 7:30 Friday morning.

Meanwhile, management at Sandton City requested that footage of the women on roof be removed from social media platforms.