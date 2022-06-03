ANC refuses to be drawn on Fraser's criminal case against Ramaphosa

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a case against the president this week accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting a robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has refused to be drawn into commenting about criminal charges being laid against its president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Fraser claims that criminals broke into the president's Limpopo farm in 2020 and were caught with four million US dollars.

Fraser further alleges that the suspects were kidnapped, interrogated and paid off to keep silent.



During a media briefing ahead of the party's provincial conference in Limpopo, party spokesperson Pule Mabe told journalists that the ANC's national executive committee was yet to meet over the matter.

Mabe refused to share any initial thoughts on the claim, stating that only the NEC and national working committee would be likely to attend to the claims.

“When the ANC [is] seating its meeting, if it reflects in this and this constitutes part of the decisions or views that the ANC has expressed, fit enough to even communicate out to the public, the ANC will do so.”