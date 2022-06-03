3 siblings who drank poison-laced energy drink to be buried on Saturday

The brothers last week consumed an energy drink from their father. Their other sibling, who was also poisoned, is recovering in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Three siblings who died after they were allegedly poisoned by their father will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will join pupils and staff from Ratanda Primary and Khanya Lesedi Secondary, where the children attended, at the funeral.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona: "We would like to thank all the stakeholders, community members and businesses who made donations towards the burial of our beloved learners. Indeed, the support has been overwhelming and it is highly appreciated."

In a separate incident on the East Rand, three siblings died after eating poisoned meat earlier this week.