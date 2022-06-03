3 East Rand children die after accidentally eating poisoned meat

It's believed the meat was laced with rat poison by their grandmother who had intended to trap rats later that evening.

JOHANNESBURG - A family on the East Rand is mourning the deaths of three children who died after eating poisoned meat in Ivory Park.

The siblings unknowingly ingested the poison when they returned home from school on Tuesday.

The Gauteng Education Department said that the grandmother returned from church to find the children complaining of stomach cramps.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that the children were declared dead in hospital.

"The learners gained access to their grandparents' house and consumed the poisoned meat. Upon arrival from church, the grandparent found the children watching television until she realised that the container she'd left on top of the refrigerator was now in the sink," he explained.