Zondo’s investigation into leaked SMS saga ‘close to completion’

CAPE TOWN - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says his investigation into a leaked SMS involving legal analyst Ismail Abramjee is close to completion.

Zondo’s statement follows Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s earlier report that she had closed her investigation into the same SMS, which pre-empted a Constitutional Court ruling involving her.

Zondo says it is contemplated that the probe will be completed by the end of next week or in a few days thereafter.

Mkhwebane said she obtained certain cell phone records relating to numbers linked to justices Jody Kollapen and Dunstan Mlambo.

The probe was to figure out who at the apex court was responsible for leaking information to Abramjee who then informed Parliament’s senior counsel about which way Mkhwebane’s Constitutional Court rescission application would go.

But Zondo said within days of Abramjee’s SMS saga arising, Kollapen informed him and other justices of the Constitutional Court that he had known Abramjee for years and they lived in the same area.

Zondo said Mlambo informed him and other justices that he, too, attended a function that was organised in Kollapen’s honour, which Abramjee also attended.

Zondo said both justices stated that they never disclosed to Abramjee any confidential information concerning any case at the court.