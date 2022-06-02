WC Safety MEC Allen urges communities not to take law into their own hands

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen was reacting to the mob justice attack that played out in Grassy Park earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen has urged communities to report crimes to law enforcement and not take matters into their own hands.

Allen was reacting to the mob justice attack that played out in Grassy Park earlier this week.

A vehicle with three men inside was torched on Tuesday. One of the occupants, a 31-year-old man, died.

Unconfirmed reports allege that the victim was involved in a kidnapping.

Allen said that provincial authorities were working with the police on the matter.

"Whenever someone takes the law into their own hands, it can never be tolerated. It's against the law and we need facts to investigate this matter and attend to the crime that happened," Allen said.