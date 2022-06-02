Water and sanitation minister to visit Gqeberha amid water crisis

The city collective dam level stands at just over 12 percent.

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will visit Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape this week amid a ongoing water crisis.

Mchunu will be meeting with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said Mchunu would also speak with other officials.

“The metro itself through the office of the mayor and the municipal manager, obviously that will filtrate through to the council itself. Business as well, we know that the business chamber is very concerned about what is happening, but it is also the communities themselves.”

Part of the minister's visit will include public meetings on Saturday to update the public on what government is doing to prevent a crisis.