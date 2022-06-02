Teaching at Rustenburg school suspended after teacher shot dead

The education department’s Elias Malindi said that parents had been informed to keep pupils home for the rest of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - The North West Education Department has suspended teaching at a Rustenburg school following the murder of a teacher who was shot while sitting in her car outside the school gate on Tuesday.

While the motive for the attack is unknown, it's alleged that two men walked up to the female teacher at the Rutanang Primary School in Geelhout Park before shooting her at point-blank range.

The two then walked off without taking any of her possessions.

The education department’s Elias Malindi said that parents had been informed to keep pupils home for the rest of the week.

"The department decided to close the school temporarily to allow the send-off process to unfold smoothly. The department came up with a recovery plan that will be implemented immediately when learning and teaching resume on Monday."

Meanwhile, the police have continued to appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing and arresting the assailants, who are still on the run.