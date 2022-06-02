Tazne van Wyk murder: Court hears how wife lured accused into custody

The woman took the stand in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The second wife of the man accused of murdering 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk lured him into police custody with a fabricated story.

The woman took the stand in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Van Wyk was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020 and more than a week later, police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

The accused, who Eyewitness News is not naming to protect some of his alleged victims, then led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

After Van Wyk and her alleged killer vanished from Connaught Estate, his estranged wife contacted him with a fabricated story, telling him that she had stolen money and people were looking for her.

She also told the alleged killer she was scared and wanted to be with him.

The woman had pretended to be travelling from Cape Town by taxi but in fact, she had travelled with police to a hotel in Cradock, where the accused agreed to meet her.

Moments after his arrival, police took him into custody.

The witness said that she instructed a detective to lock her up in the back of a police van to keep up the pretence that she was also being sought by police in connection with stolen money.

She testified that when she later spotted the accused in the charge office, he seemed to be laughing.

When asked by the prosecution what she meant by this, the woman answered she thinks an officer had asked him a question and he laughed it off.